UPDATE 3-Shares in Mexico's ICA suspended after jumping over 30 pct

(Updates with statement from ICA)
MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Shares of embattled Mexican
construction firm ICA were suspended after surging over
30 percent on Tuesday following two earlier suspensions in
trading due to volatility.
Hit by a heavy dollar debt load, a sinking peso and a cash
crunch from fewer projects, ICA has announced it would default
on two interest payments of about $37 million.
Shares in ICA, which have been battered by the problems, had
leapt on Friday by more than 60 percent, and a spokesman for the
Mexican stock exchange said the stock would stay suspended until
the company gave an explanation for the big movements.
"Until that information is sent, the suspension will not be
lifted," the bourse spokesman said.
ICA, which has said it would draw up an initial
restructuring plan by mid-February, later issued a statement
saying it did not know what had sparked the movements, but that
they could be linked to media speculation about the company.
ICA added that it did not yet have a restructuring or
recapitalization plan, because this was still being analyzed.
"In addition to this, ICA informs that it has not been
formally summoned to court by any of its creditors," the company
said, without giving further details.
The firm added that it was still talking to Mexico's
transport and communications ministry about the possibility of
extending its concession periods for four highways.
The company's stock was up 36 percent at 4.42 pesos at the
final Tuesday suspension at 9.41 a.m. local time (1541 GMT).
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, Alexandra Alper and Miguel
Gutierrez; Editing by Dave Graham and Stephen Coates)