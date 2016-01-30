Mexico's ICA says aims to resolve contract row with APM Terminals

Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican construction company ICA said on Friday it was seeking to resolve a conflict over a canceled port terminal contract with APM Terminals, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk.
The contract covered the first phase of construction at a container terminal at the Pacific coast post of Lazaro Cardenas, and ICA said in a statement it was seeking damages over what it describes as the unilateral cancellation of the contract by APM Terminals.
The Mexican firm did not provide further details on how it aims to resolve the contractual conflict. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.