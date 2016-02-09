Mexican construction firm ICA gets $40 mln loan to finish highway

MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexico's ICA has inked a 750
million peso ($39.85 million) loan agreement with the EXI
private equity fund that will enable the embattled construction
firm to finish a highway project, the company said on Tuesday,
helping to lift its share price.
The EXICK Trust, part of Mexico Infrastructure Partners' EXI
Fund, will provide the resources to complete the
Palmillas-Apaseo El Grande toll road that crosses Queretaro and
Guanajuato states in central Mexico.
Following the announcement, ICA shares were up more than 7
percent to trade at 4.50 pesos per share.
The company, which last week defaulted on its third straight
interest payment, saw its net debt reach 51.147 billion pesos
($2.97 billion) in the third quarter as a slump in the peso
caused its dollar debt value to balloon.
($1 = 18.8220 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)