Trading in shares of Mexico's ICA resumes, up more than 45 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 28 Trading in shares of Mexican construction firm ICA resumed on Tuesday morning after briefly being suspended due to a sharp gain.

Shares were up more than 45 percent after the company reported on Monday a fourth-quarter profit. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
