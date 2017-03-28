Trading in shares of Mexico's ICA resumes, up more than 45 pct

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Trading in shares of Mexican construction firm ICA resumed on Tuesday morning after briefly being suspended due to a sharp gain.
Shares were up more than 45 percent after the company reported on Monday a fourth-quarter profit. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation