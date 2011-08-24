Mexico's ICA sells toll road to Panama government

* ICA receives about $220 mln net

* Moody's earlier put ICA on watch for downgrade

MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexican construction company ICA on Wednesday said its Panamanian subsidiary sold a toll road to the Panama government for $420 million.

Panama's government said in March last year it would buy back the 12-mile (20 km) Corredor Sur highway, which connects Panama City to Panama's international airport, after complaints about service.

Empresas ICA (ICA.MX) ICA.N said its Panama unit also repaid about $154 million of a bridge loan related to the highway.

After taxes and expenses related to the sale, ICA said it received about $220 million.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday put ICA's Ba3 rating on review for possible downgrade, citing a squeeze on the company's liquidity and an increase in its debt levels. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gary Hill)