版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 23:18 BJT

Shares in Mexico's ICA fall more than 5 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Shares in Mexican construction company ICA fell more than 5 percent on Thursday after the company said it would sell part of its stake in a highway concession.

ICA shares fell to a low of 20.60 pesos in morning trading, before recovering to around 21 pesos per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐