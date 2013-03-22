Shares in Mexico unit of Sempra Energy jump on debut

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Shares in Infraestructura Energetica Nova, the Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, rose by more than 18 percent after making their debut on the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
IENOVA priced its stock at 34 pesos per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The shares were trading at 40.2 pesos shortly after the market opened on Friday.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.