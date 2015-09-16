Mexico's IEnova OKs cap increase, global stock offer

MEXICO CITY, Sept 16 Mexican energy
infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based
Sempra Energy, said its shareholders approved a capital
increase of up to 330 million shares at a preferential price of
10 pesos a share worth $200 million, which could be issued in a
global stock offer.
An eventual public offer will be available in Mexico and
abroad, with an over-allotment amount equivalent to 15 percent
of the shares issued in the offer, the company said in a filing
to the stock exchange late on Tuesday.
At the current price of the company's shares on the Mexican
stock exchange, 330 million shares are worth about 23.5 billion
pesos, or $1.42 billion.
The company did not say why it was raising capital, but an
analyst note from brokerage firm Intercam suggested that funds
could go toward paying for IEnova's $1.325 billion purchase of a
stake in the pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua owned by
Mexican state-run oil company Pemex.
($1 = 16.5709 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)