Mexico's IEnova to build wind park to export power to U.S.

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's IEnova , a unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy , said on Thursday it had signed a $270 million financing deal to complete the first phase of a new wind park that will export electricity to the United States.

The first phase of the Energia Sierra Juarez wind park is expected to generate 155 megawatts once it comes online, which is set for the first half of 2015, IEnova said in a statement.

Over the course of a 20-year contract, the park will supply power to San Diego Gas and Electric Company, which will mark the first time electricity generated from a Mexican wind park is exported. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Matthew Lewis)