Mexico's IEnova to build wind park to export power to U.S.

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's IEnova
, a unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy
, said on Thursday it had signed a $270 million financing
deal to complete the first phase of a new wind park that will
export electricity to the United States.
The first phase of the Energia Sierra Juarez wind park is
expected to generate 155 megawatts once it comes online, which
is set for the first half of 2015, IEnova said in a statement.
Over the course of a 20-year contract, the park will supply
power to San Diego Gas and Electric Company, which will mark the
first time electricity generated from a Mexican wind park is
exported.
