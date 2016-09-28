Mexico's IEnova wins two solar contracts in energy auction

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The Mexican unit of Sempra
Energy, Infraestructura Energetica Nova, won the rights to
develop two solar power projects at auction on Wednesday,
totaling 141 megawatts and $150 million in expected investment,
the company said in a statement.
The company, known as IEnova, won the rights to
build and operate the 100 megawatt Tepezala II Solar project in
central Aguascalientes state and the 41 megawatt Rumorosa Solar
project in western Baja California state.
Tepezala II Solar will be developed with Chinese partner
Trina Solar which will hold a 10 percent stake.
Both projects are expected to enter into operation in the
second quarter of 2019 and will supply energy to Mexico's
national electricity company CFE under long-term
contracts.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)