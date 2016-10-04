CORRECTED-Mexico's IEnova to offer up to $1.4 bln in primary stock offer

(Corrects size of offering in headline and first paragraph to
up to $1.4 billion, not $350 million)
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's Infraestructura
Energetica Nova will offer of up to $1.4 billion in a primary
stock offering later this month, the firm said on Monday in a
statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
The offer will consist of 323 million shares, but could rise
to 380 million shares, including over-subscription options and
additional placement options.
The company, known locally as IEnova, is a unit of U.S. firm
Sempra Energy.
IEnova, Mexico's only publicly traded energy company, said
it could conclude the offer on Oct. 13, depending on market
conditions.
Prior to that date, IEnova plans an international road show
to promote the offer, with events planned in Monterrey, San
Francisco, Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Rio de Janeiro,
Sao Paulo and Santiago.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)