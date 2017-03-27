Mexico's IEnova signs $115 mln solar deal with steel firm

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova said on Monday it had signed a 20-year deal to supply steel company Deacero with renewable energy from a solar power plant in northern Mexico, an investment worth $115 million.
IEnova unit ESJ Renovable II will provide Deacero with power from Caborca, a municipality in Sonora state, and commercial operations at the 110 Megawatt plant should begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, IEnova said in a statement.
IEnova, or Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV, is a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.