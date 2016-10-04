IFM Global to boost stake in OHL Mexico with 8.6 bln peso purchase

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 4 IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will boost its stake in the Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL with an 8.64 billion peso ($448 million) purchase, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
Once approved by government agencies, the purchase takes IFM Global's stake in OHL's Mexico OPI subsidiary from 24.99 percent to 49 percent, while OHL Mexico will keep the remaining 51 percent. ($1 = 19.3200 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.