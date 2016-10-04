版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 21:13 BJT

IFM Global to boost stake in OHL Mexico with 8.6 bln peso purchase

MEXICO CITY Oct 4 IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will boost its stake in the Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL with an 8.64 billion peso ($448 million) purchase, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.

Once approved by government agencies, the purchase takes IFM Global's stake in OHL's Mexico OPI subsidiary from 24.99 percent to 49 percent, while OHL Mexico will keep the remaining 51 percent. ($1 = 19.3200 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

