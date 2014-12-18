Carlos Slim's Inbursa to buy Walmex bank business

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Grupo Financiero Inbursa , the bank unit owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Thursday said it agreed to buy the bank division of Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Inbursa said it will pay 1.7 times Walmex bank's capital at the moment the deal closes.
That would value the deal at about 3.6 billion Mexican pesos ($246.94 million), based on its current capital.
The supermarket chain's bank unit is focused on credit cards and lending for Walmex customers.
Walmex has been selling non-core assets in Mexico as it seeks to focus on its supermarket business. The company sold its restaurant division earlier this year. ($1 = 14.5787 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.