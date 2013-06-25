版本:
2013年 6月 25日 星期二 08:16 BJT

CaixaBank to offer 482.64 mln shares of Carlos Slim's Inbursa

MEXICO CITY, June 24 Spain's CaixaBank plans to offer up to 482.64 million shares of Carlos Slim's Grupo Financiero Inbursa to global investors but won't reveal pricing until Tuesday, a press release from Mexico's bourse said on Monday.

The offering, announced earlier this month, is part of a move to shed assets and shore up capital at the Barcelona-based lender.

CaixaBank already sold a 3.7 percent stake in Inbursa to Inmobiliaria Carso,, owned by the family of Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.

The Spanish bank said it planned to sell another 6.4 percent in tranches for Mexican and international investors, leaving it with a stake of 9.0 to 9.9 percent and raising just over 1 billion euros in total.

Trading on Mexico's bourse is slated to begin Wednesday, the press release said.

