CaixaBank to offer 482.64 mln shares of Carlos Slim's Inbursa

MEXICO CITY, June 24 Spain's CaixaBank
plans to offer up to 482.64 million shares of Carlos Slim's
Grupo Financiero Inbursa to global investors but
won't reveal pricing until Tuesday, a press release from
Mexico's bourse said on Monday.
The offering, announced earlier this month, is part of a
move to shed assets and shore up capital at the Barcelona-based
lender.
CaixaBank already sold a 3.7 percent stake in Inbursa to
Inmobiliaria Carso,, owned by the family of
Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.
The Spanish bank said it planned to sell another 6.4 percent
in tranches for Mexican and international investors, leaving it
with a stake of 9.0 to 9.9 percent and raising just over 1
billion euros in total.
Trading on Mexico's bourse is slated to begin Wednesday, the
press release said.