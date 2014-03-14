版本:
Slim's Mexican bank Inbursa buys Brazil unit of Standard Bank

MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa on Friday said it agreed to buy the Brazilian unit of Standard Bank for $45 million.
