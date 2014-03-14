Slim's Mexican bank Inbursa buys Brazil unit of Standard Bank

BRIEF-Medidata to acquire Mytrus
* Medidata to acquire Mytrus to take next step in transforming the clinical trial patient experience
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa on Friday said it agreed to buy the Brazilian unit of Standard Bank for $45 million.
* Medidata to acquire Mytrus to take next step in transforming the clinical trial patient experience
* Praxair commissions air separation plant On Burns Harbor, Indiana, pipeline system
* Beazer enters a national exclusive agreement with Mohawk to include all flooring categories