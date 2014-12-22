版本:
CORRECTED-Carlos Slim's holding company completes real estate unit buyout

(Corrects second paragraph to show Inmobiliaria Carso bought 436 million shares, not 440 million)

MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Billionaire Carlos Slim's financial holding company Inmobiliaria Carso on Monday concluded its offer to buy out the remaining 19.5 percent of free-floating shares in his real-estate unit Inmuebles Carso.

Inmobiliaria Carso paid some 6.5 billion Mexican pesos ($443.78 million) for almost 436 million shares, according to a statement sent to Mexico's stock exchange.

The companies announced the deal in July ($1 = 14.6530 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 14.6470 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson)
