公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 01:41 BJT

Mexican stocks boosted by Bernanke comments

MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's main stock index gained more than 1 percent on Monday boosted by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggesting the U.S. central bank would continue supportive monetary policies even as the unemployment rate improves.

