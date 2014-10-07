版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 7日 星期二 21:39 BJT

CEO of Mexico's Interacciones Bank resigns to join Banorte board

MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Interacciones said on Tuesday its chief executive Carlos Hank Gonzalez has decided to resign to join the board of Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets.

Hank Gonzalez, whose grandfather founded Banorte, said in the statement released by Mexico's bourse that his move did not mean the two financial groups would merge, despite local media reports suggesting a possible tie-up.

Hank Gonzalez will be replaced by Carlos Rojo Macedo, who has more than 17 years at the firm and promised to continue the same business strategy.

Last week, Banorte called for a shareholders' meeting on October 22 to discuss a bid by Hank Gonzalez to replace his mother Graciela Gonzalez on the board.

Carlos Hank Rhon, Hank Gonzalez's father, will keep his role as board president at Interacciones. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐