CEO of Mexico's Interacciones Bank resigns to join Banorte board

MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexican bank Grupo Financiero
Interacciones said on Tuesday its chief executive
Carlos Hank Gonzalez has decided to resign to join the board of
Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets.
Hank Gonzalez, whose grandfather founded Banorte, said in
the statement released by Mexico's bourse that his move did not
mean the two financial groups would merge, despite local media
reports suggesting a possible tie-up.
Hank Gonzalez will be replaced by Carlos Rojo Macedo, who
has more than 17 years at the firm and promised to continue the
same business strategy.
Last week, Banorte called for a shareholders' meeting on
October 22 to discuss a bid by Hank Gonzalez to replace his
mother Graciela Gonzalez on the board.
Carlos Hank Rhon, Hank Gonzalez's father, will keep his role
as board president at Interacciones.
