Mexico's IPC index sees biggest drop in over 5 months

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico's IPC stock index ended Wednesday down 1.7 percent, its biggest one-day drop in more than five months.
Mexican stocks were low the whole day, tracking a steep drop on Wall Street a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
Shares in telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, drove losses, falling 2.98 percent.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.