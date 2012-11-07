版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 05:12 BJT

Mexico's IPC index sees biggest drop in over 5 months

MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico's IPC stock index ended Wednesday down 1.7 percent, its biggest one-day drop in more than five months.

Mexican stocks were low the whole day, tracking a steep drop on Wall Street a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Shares in telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, drove losses, falling 2.98 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐