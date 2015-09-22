版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 21:39 BJT

Mexican stocks open down more than 1 pct, hurt by lower oil prices

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's IPC stock index opened down more than 1 percent on Tuesday, hurt by falling crude oil prices and in line with U.S. and European markets. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

