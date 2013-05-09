版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 03:31 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index falls 1 pct, following S&P

MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.01 percent to 41,676.29 points on Thursday, following Wall Street's descent.

The S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday, coming off its record highs, as data showing signs of improvement in the labor market was not enough of a catalyst to add to recent upward momentum.

