版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二 02:25 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index falls 1 pct as market eyes Fed

MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday due to worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut its monetary stimulus program in September.

The index was down 1.06 percent at 40,493.14 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐