版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二 21:40 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index down more than 1 pct on Syria worries

MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday due to worries over a possible widening of the conflict in Syria.

The index was down 1.22 percent at 39,926.16 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐