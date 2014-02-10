Mexico stocks down 1 pct in line with regional bourses

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday in line with other regional exchanges.

Losses on Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index were led by shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil phone company and Mexico-based bottler and retailer Femsa .

The IPC stock index .MXX was down 1.11 percent at 40,074.67 points at 9:48 a.m. local time.