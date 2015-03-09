Mexican builder Javer plans March initial public offering

MONTERREY, March 9 Mexican builder Javer said on
Monday it is planning an initial public offering this month as
it seeks to raise money to pay down debt.
The construction company, which had sales of 6.1 billion
pesos ($393.99 million) in 2014, said in its filing to the local
bourse that it hoped to raise between 3 and 3.5 billion pesos.
The company was not immediately available for comment, but
the filing shows the global offer will be public in Mexico and
private in foreign markets.
According to the filing, the aim is for the offer to be in
the third week of March.
($1 = 15.4825 pesos)
