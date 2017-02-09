版本:
Shares in Mexico's Jose Cuervo rise over 8 pct after IPO

MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Shares in Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo jumped by more than 8 percent at the the start of trading after its initial public offering on Thursday was priced at 34 pesos per share.

Shares in the company rose as high as 37 pesos after the market opening. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
