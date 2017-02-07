Investors ready to lap up 'pricey' Jose Cuervo IPO

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexican investors say they
are eager to snap up shares of Jose Cuervo in its initial public
offering, thanks to the world's top tequila maker's strong
dollar earnings and global demand, even though it is seen as
expensive compared with larger peer Diageo.
Cuervo, which aims to raise more than $700 million in its
IPO, also faces risks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has
threatened to slap hefty import taxes on Mexican-made products
and ditch a joint trade deal with the country. The Cuervo IPO is
the first in Mexico since Trump won a Nov. 8 election.
The company, which originates in the western town of
Tequila, has an enterprise multiple of around 15 - just below
that of Diageo, the world's largest distiller, according
to two Mexican brokerages.
The enterprise multiple, calculated by dividing a company's
enterprise value, or market capitalization plus debt, by its
EBITDA, or operating earnings, is a commonly used metric for
valuing companies.
"If you compare Cuervo to other companies that produce and
distribute alcohol ... yes, the shares look pricey, but
expectations are very positive," said Juan Jose Ledon, an
analyst at Financial Group Interacciones.
Despite the high valuation for Cuervo, consumer trends show
tequila drinkers are loyal regardless of cost, he added.
"Even if prices go up, sales won't change," Ledon said.
Demand for tequila is among the least elastic of alcoholic
beverages, according to Euromonitor.
Trump's threats have also battered the Mexican peso. Still,
with the United States and Canada accounting for 64 percent of
Cuervo's $1.165 billion 2015 annual revenue, foreign exchange
risk is limited, analysts say.
"It's a global company," one investor who asked for
anonymity said. "It will depend much more on the fundamentals of
the U.S. (economy) than on Mexico's."
Started by Jose Antonio de Cuervo in 1758 before Mexican
independence from Spain, Cuervo says it is North America's
oldest continuous producer of spirits.
Boasting 30 percent of the global tequila market, the
business is now controlled by the Beckmann family, which will
remain the majority shareholder after the IPO.
Cuervo put its IPO on hold twice last year after Trump's bid
for the presidency roiled markets and clouded the outlook for
Mexico.
Aranda, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Ltd has said it will take a 20 percent stake
in the listing of some 476.6 million shares priced between 30
and 34 pesos, lending certainty to the deal.
Some 15 percent of the offering will be an "overallotment
option" for international investors based on demand. Proceeds
will go toward general corporate purposes and potential
acquisitions to fuel global expansion.
The pricing is slated for Feb. 8.
(Additional reporting by Christine Murray and Noe Torres;
Editing by Alan Crosby)