UPDATE 2-High spirits as Mexico's Jose Cuervo prices IPO at top of range -sources

(Adds detail on overallotment option)
By Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 The initial public offering
for tequila maker Jose Cuervo priced at the top of the expected
range at 34 pesos per share, two people said on Wednesday,
marking the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S.
presidency.
The offer was more than eight times oversubscribed, the
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
The pricing of the 476.6 million share offer means the
company raised at least 16.2 billion pesos ($791 million).
Combined with a 15 percent "overallotment option", that
could allow the company to rake in upwards of $900 million.
Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest and oldest continuously
producing tequila maker, did not respond to requests for
comment.
The company, officially known as Becle, put its IPO on hold
twice last year, as Trump's march to the White House gathered
strength, sending the peso currency to a series of record lows.
Trump has threatened to slap a hefty tax on products Mexico
sends to the United States to pay for a border wall, as well as
tear up a joint trade deal with Mexico.
U.S. protectionist measures against Mexico could hurt Jose
Cuervo, which generates 64 percent of its $1.165 billion in
sales from American and Canadian consumers.
But investors have expressed strong interest in the IPO,
citing Cuervo's strong dollar-based earnings and saying demand
for tequila is not heavily dependent on prices.
Started by Jose Antonio de Cuervo in 1758 before Mexican
independence from Spain, Cuervo says it is North America's
oldest continuous producer of spirits.
Boasting 30 percent of the global tequila market, the
business is now controlled by the Beckmann family, which will
remain the majority shareholder after the IPO.
Aranda, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Ltd, has said it will take a 20 percent stake
in the listing, helping to put a floor under the IPO.
The price range was between 30 to 34 pesos.
Shares of the company should begin trading on Mexico's
bourse on Thursday.
($1 = 20.4765 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Aguilar; Writing by Alexandra
