版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:30 BJT

Mexico's Jose Cuervo prices IPO at 34 pesos per share

MEXICO CITY Feb 9 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo priced at the top of an expected range at 34 pesos per share, the company said on Thursday, kicking off the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.

The share price confirmed a report by sources familiar with the matter consulted by Reuters on Wednesday, who said there was strong investor demand for the offering.

The company, officially known as Becle, put its IPO on hold twice last year, as Trump's march to the White House gathered strength, sending the peso currency to a string of record lows. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐