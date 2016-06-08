RPT-Mexico state govt reaches deal with Kia to cut tax breaks

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
(Repeats with no changes)
MONTERREY, June 8 The governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez, on Wednesday said that officials had reached a deal with Korean carmaker Kia Motors to cut the tax breaks it would receive after building its first Mexican plant in the state.
Nuevo Leon's economy minister, Fernando Turner, said the deal reached would reduce the incentives from 28 percent of the amount invested by Kia and its suppliers to 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: