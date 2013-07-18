Mexico's Kimber reports higher second-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 18 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, Mexico's leading paper products company, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, thanks to greater sales, cost savings and a stronger peso.

The company said in a press release profit rose to 1.2 billion pesos ($92.3 million) from 1 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, said quarterly revenue increased 5 percent to 7.6 billion pesos.

Shares in Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in Mexico, closed down 1.57 percent at 42.07 pesos on Thursday.