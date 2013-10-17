Mexico's Kimber reports higher 3rd-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, the leading Mexican paper products company, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 16 percent as sales grew.

Profit rose to 1.14 billion pesos ($86.3 million) from 979 million pesos in the same quarter last year.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, said quarterly revenue increased 2 percent to 7.24 billion pesos.

Shares in Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in Mexico, closed up 0.58 percent at 37.87 pesos.