Mexico's Kimber reports higher 2nd-qtr profit

* Q2 profit 1.016 bln pesos vs 960 mln pesos year ago
* Q2 revenue up 13 pct to 7.263 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico
, Mexico's leading paper products company, said on
Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped
by sales from the baby products unit it bought earlier this
year.
Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp,
earned 1.016 billion pesos (US$76 million) in the second
quarter, up from 960 million pesos a year-ago.
Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers
and Kleenex tissues, rose 13 percent in the second quarter to
7.263 billion pesos from 6.413 billion pesos.
The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo
in January and sales from those products boosted
revenue in the second quarter.
Kimber shares closed up 2.2 percent at 26.55 pesos in local
trading.