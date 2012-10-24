版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 20:27 BJT

Mexico's Coca Cola Femsa Q3 profit soars

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose by 53 percent as sales were spurred by recent acquisitions.

The company, a joint venture of The Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said third-quarter profit grew to 3.543 billion pesos ($276 million) from 2.308 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐