Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa reports lower 1st-quarter profit

April 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 7.7 percent.

The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said first-quarter profit dropped to 2.434 billion pesos ($197 million) from 2.637 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
