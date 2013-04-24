Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa reports lower 1st-quarter profit

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 7.7 percent.
The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said first-quarter profit dropped to 2.434 billion pesos ($197 million) from 2.637 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ