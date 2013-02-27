Mexico's Coke Femsa reports higher 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 35 percent.
The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said fourth-quarter profit increased to 4.324 billion pesos ($336 million) from 3.212 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: