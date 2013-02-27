版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 21:28 BJT

Mexico's Coke Femsa reports higher 4th-qtr profit

Feb 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 35 percent.

The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said fourth-quarter profit increased to 4.324 billion pesos ($336 million) from 3.212 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐