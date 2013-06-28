Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA to acquire Brazilian peer for $448 mln

BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Friday it reached an agreement to purchase 100 percent of Brazilian peer Companhia Fluminense for $448 million in cash.
The Monterrey-based company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa , said in a filing the deal was subject to approval by Brazil's antitrust authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica.
The Mexican company also said it would seek the approval of Coca-Cola for the transaction.
Coke Femsa said Companhia Fluminense, which produces and distributes Coca-Cola drinks in 141 cities in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, had estimated pro forma consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the year ending March of $40 million.
Coke Femsa has been snapping up smaller, family-owned Coke bottlers in Mexico in the last two years, and recently made its first foray outside of Latin America.
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
