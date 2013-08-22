版本:
Mexico's Coke Femsa completes purchase of Brazilian bottler

MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican retail and bottling company Femsa, said on Thursday it completed its all-cash purchase of Brazilian Coke bottler Companhia Fluminense de Refrigerantes.

Coke Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, agreed to pay $448 million for the Brazilian bottler in June.

