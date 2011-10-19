PREVIEW-Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA Q3 net seen up 25 pct

* WHAT: Coca-Cola FEMSA third-quarter results

* WHEN: Thursday Oct 27

* REUTERS FORECAST: Net profit seen up near 25 pct

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 19 Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), Latin America's biggest bottler, is expected to post a near 25 percent jump in third-quarter net earnings driven by strong sales that helped offset higher costs.

A Reuters survey among five analysts showed KOF earned, on average, 2.652 billion pesos ($191 million) in the July to September quarter, up from 2.126 billion pesos a year earlier.

"We expect a favorable quarter helped ... mostly by Mexico, Colombia and Argentina," said Banorte brokerage in a report.

KOF, a venture between Mexico's FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) ( FMX.N ) and The Coca-Cola Co ( KO.N ), has operations in Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina.

Quarterly sales were seen up 14.7 percent to 29.445 billion pesos, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were expected to rise 9.4 percent year-over-year.

However, the bottler -- which has expanded through acquisition of rivals in the region -- will continue to struggle with profit margins due to an increase in the prices of some raw materials like sugar and plastic bottles.

KOF, due to post financial results next week, closed earlier this month the acquisition of the Grupo Tampico bottling company and is in the process of absorbing Grupo CIMSA. Both companies are part of the Coca-Cola bottling system in Mexico.

Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in pesos. ===============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT CHANGE --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 29.445 bln 25.675 bln 14.7 pct EBITDA 5.732 bln 5.239 bln 9.4 pct EBITDA margin 19.47 pct 20.41 pct -94 bps* Operating profit 4.536 bln 4.249 bln 6.8 pct Net profit 2.652 bln 2.126 bln 24.7 pct ===============================================================

* basis points

($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)