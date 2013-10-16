UPDATE 2-Mexico dairy producer Lala's shares jump over 10 pct in IPO debut

By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico dairy producer Lala's
stock soared in its market debut on Wednesday,
jumping more than 10 percent before easing in the latest in a
record number of public offerings on the local market.
The company had priced its initial public offering at the
top end of the range at 27.50 pesos per share, and the shares
rose as high as 30.50 pesos in the first seconds of trading. The
share sale netted the company more than $1 billion.
The shares then trimmed gains to 29.04 pesos, 5.6 percent
higher than the IPO price.
Bank BBVA Bancomer said in a statement that
the offering, in which it was involved, raised 14.1 billion
pesos ($1.1 billion).
"Despite a challenging market environment, (the IPO) was 9.8
times oversubscribed considering the over-allotment," the bank
said, adding that 32 institutional investors and 11,000 private
investors participated in the offering.
Lala, among the biggest dairies in Latin America, raised the
capital to expand its distribution and prepay some bank debt,
according to regulatory filings.
"It's a very good company and people like the idea of
tapping the market for Mexican consumer goods," said Gerardo
Roman, head of stock trading for Actinver brokerage in Mexico
City. "The IPO was very well managed."
He added that he expected demand to drop off if the stock
price increased as much as 25 percent, but it should continue to
be in hot demand below that level.
Mexican companies are launching IPOs and secondary share
offerings at unprecedented rates even as the wider economy
slows, breathing new life into what has historically been a
limited stock market.
Lala has a well-recognized brand name in Mexico with just
more than half of the country's market for milk and cream and
about one-third of the market for pre-packaged cheese, according
to AC Nielsen figures cited by the company.
The dairy company said it had revenue of 40.345 billion
pesos (about $3.1 billion) and core profit, or earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of 4.764 billion
pesos in 2012.