Mexico's Lala says greenshoe option exercised on IPO

* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala said on Thursday underwriters had exercised a greenshoe overallotment option on its stock after its initial public offering earlier this month raised more than $1 billion.
Lala said the overallotment was worth some 1.833 billion pesos ($141.01 million) to the company, which launched its shares on the Mexican stock exchange just over two weeks ago.
The stock was issued at 27.50 pesos per share, the same as the IPO pricing, the company said in a statement.
Lala has said it plans to expand outside of Mexico and Central America and invest in technology and plants to cut costs.
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.