Mexican dairy company Lala plans IPO

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican dairy company Lala said on Monday it plans to launch an initial public offering of shares.
The company did not immediately provide further details in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing