公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 23日 星期一

Mexican dairy company Lala plans IPO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican dairy company Lala said on Monday it plans to launch an initial public offering of shares.

The company did not immediately provide further details in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
