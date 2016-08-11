版本:
Shares in Mexico's Liverpool rise after Suburbia purchase

MONTERREY Aug 11 Shares in Mexico's Liverpool rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, the day after the retailer announced it had reached a final deal to buy Suburbia, a clothing store chain, from Wal-Mart de Mexico. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

