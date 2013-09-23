UPDATE 1-Mexico slaps force majeure on hurricane-hit LNG terminal -source

By Oleg Vukmanovic and David Alire Garcia
LONDON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican state power
utility CFE has declared force majeure on imports into the
Manzanillo liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal after Hurricane
Manuel damaged a pipeline, a source with knowledge of the
incident said on Monday.
CFE spokesman Estefano Conde confirmed a "disruption" in a
pipeline likely due to a mudslide at the port, but could not
immediately provide additional information.
The line in question, the Guadalajara Pipeline, is owned by
pipeline company TransCanada Corp and transports
natural gas in a gaseous state to the terminal at Manzanillo.
The company said that service to its natural gas customers,
both CFE and state oil and gas monopoly Pemex, on that
section of the pipeline has been temporarily suspended.
"A pipe linking the terminal to the gas grid was damaged by
Hurricane Manuel ... it has affected the unloading date of
cargoes," a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Cargo deliveries into the terminal may be delayed by at
least one week, the source said, adding that the pipeline issue
should be solved in that time.
"CFE announced the force majeure probably on Friday," he
said.
Mexico imports LNG at its Pacific coast Manzanillo terminal
and the Gulf coast Altamira terminal to augment Mexico's
strapped natural gas supplies.
"It appears to be a line break," Michael Barnes, a spokesman
for TransCanada said in an email, adding that the company hopes
to return the pipeline to service "as soon as possible."
"We are in the process of determining the issue and the
steps necessary to correct it," he added, noting that the
company has crews on the scene.
The natural gas that is not consumed for CFE's LNG
operations at the Manzanillo terminal is transported to state
oil company Pemex, said Barnes.
He added that the line break posed no danger to the
surrounding communities.
The damaged section of the TransCanada pipeline is located
near the town of El Bordo, about 125 km (80 miles) inland from
the port of Manzanillo, in Colima state.
The Manzanillo LNG terminal, with a capacity of 3.8 million
tons a year, started operations last year, and is a owned
jointly by Samsung C&T, Mitsui Trading, and
Korea Gas Corp, the world's biggest LNG buyer.