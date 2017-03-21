版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:08 BJT

Mexico's CFE extends 2-cargo LNG tender close by one day

MILAN, March 21 Mexico's state-run power utility CFE has extended the close of a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in April by one day to Wednesday, trade sources said.

The deliveries are due to arrive at Mexico's Altamira terminal on the Atlantic coast. CFE just filled a separate tender for supply to the Manzanillo terminal on the Pacific, but it was not immediately clear which companies won that tender.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐