Mexican opposition leader Lopez Obrador leaves coalition

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican opposition leader
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who twice contested second-place
losses in presidential elections, said on Sunday he would leave
his coalition, a move that threatens to create a rift among
leftists in Congress.
"I have separated from the parties that form the Progressive
Movement," Lopez Obrador said. "This isn't a rupture, I leave in
the best of terms."
Lopez Obrador said he would dedicate all his efforts to
change Mexico with a new organization called Morena that has yet
to be legally incorporated as a party.
Lopez Obrador accused President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto of
laundering money and buying votes in July's presidential
election, but he lost a legal bid at the end of August to
overturn the results.
Pena Nieto will be sworn in Dec. 1 and has promised fiscal,
labor and energy reforms, which Lopez Obrador is likely to
resist. Lopez Obrador's supporters blocked many of Mexico City's
main thoroughfares for weeks after he narrowly lost the 2006
election. There were a few protests this year, but they failed
to reach the scale of 2006.
Lopez Obrador called for a "peaceful civil resistance"
before thousands of his supporters in the capital's main square,
but he once again refused to recognize Pena Nieto as Mexico's
legitimate president.
Javier Oliva, a political scientist at the National
Autonomous University of Mexico, said as many as 15 deputies in
the lower house and two or three senators from the leftist
coalition will likely join Lopez Obrador in his new movement.
"This is going to have important repercussions," Oliva said.
"This will create divisions and a future rupture among the
left."