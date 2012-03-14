U.S. says BizJet settles foreign bribery charges

* To pay $11.8 mln over charges related to Mexico, Panama
* Reaches deferred prosecution agreement
* Mexico says its probe continues
MEXICO CITY, March 14 BizJet, which
provides maintenance for civil aircraft, has agreed to pay $11.8
million to settle charges that it bribed Mexican and Panamanian
officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The department charged that BizJet, owned by a Lufthansa
unit, paid bribes to the officials in order to secure
aircraft work from government agencies, in violation of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Under the deferred prosecution agreement, BizJet will
cooperate in ongoing investigations and implement internal
controls to prevent future violations. After three years the
charges will be dismissed if the terms are met.
"In many instances, BizJet paid the bribes
directly to the foreign officials. In other instances, BizJet
funneled the bribes through a shell company owned and operated
by a BizJet sales manager. BizJet executives orchestrated,
authorized and approved the unlawful payments," the department
said.
In a separate news release on Wednesday, Mexico's attorney
general office said it had launched its own probe into contracts
worth around $24 million that were granted to the Tulsa,
Oklahoma-based company between 2004 and 2009.
The attorney general's office said that according to BizJet
employees, the company was in charge of maintaining and
repairing aircraft and helicopters owned by Mexican federal and
state governments.
Mexico's attorney general believes BizJet employees handed
$2 million to a middle-man who then gave the money to six
Mexican officials in order to get the contracts.
Jay Holtmeier, a partner at New York law firm WilmerHale,
which represents BizJet, declined comment on the ongoing Mexican
probe. Regarding the U.S. settlement, he referred to the U.S.
Justice Department's statement.