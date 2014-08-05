Britain's Lycamobile to enter Mexico amid telco shakeup - sources

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Lycamobile, a British-based
prepaid mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers cheap
international calls, is set to enter Mexico before the end of
this year, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
The privately held company obtained a license to operate in
Mexico earlier this year, and will use the network owned by
Spain's Telefonica, the sources, who requested
anonymity as the plans were still not public, said.
Mexico is trying to open up its highly concentrated
telecommunications sector with a reform led by President Enrique
Pena Nieto to encourage foreign investment and curb the power of
tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil.
America Movil, which controls around 70 percent of mobile
subscribers, now has to share its infrastructure and cut the
price it charges for others to connect to its network.
Telefonica, which serves about 20 percent of Mexico's mobile
customers, already has deals with Richard Branson's Virgin
Mobile, cable company Megacable and Maxcom
to allow them to use its network.
However MVNOs, which do not own network infrastructure but
rent it from rivals, still comprise a tiny portion of the
Mexican market.
Lycamobile plans to focus on the prepaid cross-border market
between Mexico and the United States, one source said on
Tuesday.
Around 85 percent of mobile phones in Mexico are prepaid,
the latest statistics from regulator the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT) show.
Elsewhere, Lycamobile focuses on providing cheap
international calls and texts to 30 million customers across 17
countries, according to its website.
A spokesman for Lycamobile and a spokesman for Telefonica
both declined to comment.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Richard Chang)