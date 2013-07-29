版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 30日 星期二 00:11 BJT

Mexican stocks fall 1 pct as America Movil weighs

MEXICO CITY, July 29 Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by mogul Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil and cautious trading ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week.

The index fell to 40,660.02 points. Shares in America Movil were down more than 2 percent after the company ended an agreement to keep its holding in Dutch telco KPN below 30 percent, a sign America Movil may bid for the whole of KPN. 
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐